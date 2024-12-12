Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $163.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $111.86 and a one year high of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

