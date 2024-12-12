Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 246.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $278.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $222.40 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

