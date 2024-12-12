Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

