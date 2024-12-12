Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,800 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,173,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 305.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $48,289,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,220.90. This represents a 99.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 40,966 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $2,136,786.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,457,229.44. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,216,295 shares of company stock worth $193,533,105. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

