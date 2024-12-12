Verition Fund Management LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,343 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $74,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $113,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.06. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $161.54 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.36 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LANC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lancaster Colony from $232.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

