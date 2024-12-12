Verition Fund Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,709 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 60.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 37.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNL opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

