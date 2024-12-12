Verition Fund Management LLC Has $551,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 87.1% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ProPetro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In related news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,125.12. This trade represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

