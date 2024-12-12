Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Badger Meter by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 661.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMI. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $237.52 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.40. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.