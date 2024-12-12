Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the November 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,675,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

