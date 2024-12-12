Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 741.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

