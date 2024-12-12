Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in November

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.0 days.

Videndum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTEPF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Videndum has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Videndum Company Profile

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

