Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in November

Videndum Plc (OTCMKTS:VTEPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the November 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 317.0 days.
Videndum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTEPF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Videndum has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.
Videndum Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Videndum
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.