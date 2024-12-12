Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in November

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vinci to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Vinci Price Performance

Vinci Cuts Dividend

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

