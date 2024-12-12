Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivic Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS VIVC opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Vivic has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

