Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivic Trading Up 5.0 %
OTCMKTS VIVC opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Vivic has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.09.
About Vivic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vivic
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Vivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.