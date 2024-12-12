Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Down 67.4% in November

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VONOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Vonovia Trading Up 2.5 %

Vonovia Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

