W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

