Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,304 Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 3.5 %

INTR stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

