Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,313 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,800,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after buying an additional 358,821 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $126,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,567.50. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $44,881.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,734.96. This represents a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,679 shares of company stock worth $276,439 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

