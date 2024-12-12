Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WEG Trading Up 4.2 %

WEG stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. WEG has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

WEG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.01. WEG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

