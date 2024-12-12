Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 46,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $368,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.42.

AMZN opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average of $188.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $231.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

