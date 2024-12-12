WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

WH Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. WH Smith has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

