White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 2,130.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHGOF opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. White Gold has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.32.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

