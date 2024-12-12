Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wienerberger Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $8.13.
Wienerberger Company Profile
