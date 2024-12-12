Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 56.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $272.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.21.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $25,872,846.40. This trade represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,463 shares of company stock worth $88,422,088 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

