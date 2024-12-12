Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 546.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,021 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WS. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WS opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

