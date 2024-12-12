Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $104.82. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This trade represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,424.71. This trade represents a 17.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

