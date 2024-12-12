Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 51.5% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $941,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,883 shares in the company, valued at $20,955,351.69. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $143.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average is $134.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.09%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.