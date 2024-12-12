Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.57. 26,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 50,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Zentek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$163.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Zentek Company Profile

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

