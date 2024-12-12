Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,177 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Zymeworks worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 441,947 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 401.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 55.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 592,904 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 104.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 121,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $902.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. Zymeworks’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on Zymeworks

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.