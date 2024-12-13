10,150 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $30.10 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

