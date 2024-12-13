10,524 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in CAE by 20.1% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in CAE by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,446,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 16,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

