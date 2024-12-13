10,900 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,650,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.