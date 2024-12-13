12,166 Shares in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDFI opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (RDFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that actively selects a broad array of global fixed income closed-end funds. RDFI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

