12,310 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.5 %

HMN opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,751 shares of company stock worth $2,114,775 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

