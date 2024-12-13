12,707 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $348,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTGR opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

