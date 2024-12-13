13,464 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4,851.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 58.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.99. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

