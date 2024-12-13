13,708 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 61.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

