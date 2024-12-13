1,439 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $284.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.86. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

