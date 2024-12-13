14,719 Shares in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 565,451 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 276.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 508,715 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $3,171,000. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter worth $2,730,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of XPOF stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.26. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.
Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
