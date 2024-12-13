18,113 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCT stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $475.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

