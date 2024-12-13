26,439 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ouster by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 424,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ouster by 783.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 87,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OUST opened at $9.13 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Ouster news, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 31,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $273,781.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,228. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

