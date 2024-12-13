2,872 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $141.18.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

