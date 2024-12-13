37,387 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFMD. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,791,221.80. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Further Reading

