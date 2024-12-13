4,561 Shares in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 149.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 204,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,488,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,979,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $52.80 and a 12 month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.40 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $956,073.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,259.60. This trade represents a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.