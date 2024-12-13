5,742 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,070,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 73.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 468,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

UBSI stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

