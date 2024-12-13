6,184 Shares in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viad from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

