6,266 Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Viper Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

