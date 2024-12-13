7,431 Shares in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 2,713.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Univest Financial news, COO Michael S. Keim sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $104,485.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,328.04. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,876.25. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $31.61 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

