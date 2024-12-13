7,475 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISPY. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

