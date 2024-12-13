87,034 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $65,000.

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mikolaichik bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

