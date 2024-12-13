9,439 Shares in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRKS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

